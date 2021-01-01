Restore Reinforced Natural Bristle Paddle Brush - Large - L

A professional paddle brush used for daily grooming to help restore your hairstyle and encourage healthier hair. Recommended for all hair types and safe to use on extensions, this brush features reinforced boar bristles to deeply penetrate to the root area. The flexible, latex pneumatic cushion helps to enhance vitality by gently messaging your scalp. Each brush is hand-painted. Benefits - Ideal for restoring your hairstyle throughout the day. - Safe to use on extensions, can be used on all hair types. - Features reinforced boar bristles to penetrate deeply to the root area. - Reinforced boar bristles help remove excess product, dust, and oils resulting in healthier-looking hair. - Heirloom quality that is made to last. 23 cm (9") length x 7 cm (2.76") width Made in France.