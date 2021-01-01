Living Proof Restore Repair Hair Mask 6.7 oz/ 200 mL

A replenishing deep-conditioning mask made to repair dry, damaged hair for long-lasting softness, shine, and smoothness-that reduces breakage up to 70 percent after one use. Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, Curly, and CoilyHair Texture: Fine, Medium, and ThickHair Concerns:- Dryness- Shine- Damage/Split Ends/BreakageKey Benefits: - Reduces breakage up to 70 percent after one use- Repairs and protects hair against future damage- Creates visibly healthier hair over timeFormulation: CreamHighlighted Ingredients:- Healthy Hair Molecule: Evenly polishes and protects hair while keeping it cleaner longer.