Resume dress in stretch linen

This sleek sheath silhouette features flattering cap sleeves, pockets and very office-friendly linen with a polished sheen and hint of stretch for long days on the move (or just sitting at your desk). In other words, it's completely qualified to handle whatever comes its way (interviews, meetings—you name it). Plus, it matches back to our best-selling Parke blazer, for those days you want to look extra-polished. This dress is made with plant-based Sorona® polymer that uses less energy and emits fewer greenhouse gases during processing.