Murad Resurgence Hydrating Toner (180ml)

Use the Murad Resurgence Hydrating Toner to hold moisture and softness. This classic toner rebalances and re-hydrates your skin while neutralising surface impurities to achieve a soft and smooth complexion. Benefiting from witch hazel the Murad Resurgence Hydrating Toner will tighten your pores without drying to prevent them becoming clogged and enlarged. The chamomile and cucumber soothes irritation and softens your skin, whilst lecithin helps lock in moisture and restores suppleness. Directions for use: Tone every day after cleansing. Pour a small amount of Murad Hydrating Toner onto a cotton pad. Gently wipe over your face and neck.