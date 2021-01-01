From fairtex

Retekess TR618 AM FM Radio Plug in Wall, Portable Shortwave Radios, Analog Radio with Best Reception, Support SD, TF, USB, Ideal for Home and Elderly

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

AM FM radio portable; 87-108MHz FM; 520-1710KHz AM; 6-18MHZ SW; portable am fm radio with 23.62 inch extend antenna; please pull out the antenna to obtained fm reception Transistor analog radio support TF card SD card USB disk; you can store the music in the TF card or SD card; then you can enjoy the music freely; you can also enjoy the radio quietly with any 3.5mm earphone Great sound quality with a 3W big speaker; loud and clear sound; you can enjoy the music in your house; taking you into the music world Tabletop radio; easy to carry and operate at home and any places; small in size with a large; large knob pointer tuning and volume control; very suitable for elders TR618 shortwave radio comes with a long power cord for home use; powered by 3 D batteries; not included; perfect radio for emergency; power off; hurricane

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com