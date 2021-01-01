Retekess TR618 AM FM Radio Plug in Wall, Portable Shortwave Radios, Analog Radio with Best Reception, Support SD, TF, USB, Ideal for Home and Elderly

AM FM radio portable; 87-108MHz FM; 520-1710KHz AM; 6-18MHZ SW; portable am fm radio with 23.62 inch extend antenna; please pull out the antenna to obtained fm reception Transistor analog radio support TF card SD card USB disk; you can store the music in the TF card or SD card; then you can enjoy the music freely; you can also enjoy the radio quietly with any 3.5mm earphone Great sound quality with a 3W big speaker; loud and clear sound; you can enjoy the music in your house; taking you into the music world Tabletop radio; easy to carry and operate at home and any places; small in size with a large; large knob pointer tuning and volume control; very suitable for elders TR618 shortwave radio comes with a long power cord for home use; powered by 3 D batteries; not included; perfect radio for emergency; power off; hurricane