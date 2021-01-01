Rose Ingleton MD Retexturizing Booster in Beauty: NA. Rose Ingleton MD Retexturizing Booster in Beauty: NA. The Retexturizing Booster is a concentrated yet non-irritating serum infused with plant-derived retinol. It features Rose Ingleton's signature Jamaican Superfruit Blend, a complex containing fruit extracts of orange, lemon, bilberry, sugarcane (glycolic acid) and sugar maple syrup (natural alpha hydroxy acid). These antioxidants and naturally-occurring acids boost cellular turnover and promote a healthy looking complexion. This resurfacing treatment boosts the benefits of their Signature Moisturizer by targeting fine lines and wrinkles for smoother, younger-looking skin.. Suitable for all skin types. Vegan & cruelty-free. Free of Fragrance, Sulfates, Mineral Oil, Parabens, Phthalates, Formaldehyde Releasing Agents, and Gluten. 1 fl oz/ 30 ml. Apply 3 - 4 drops to clean dry skin on the face, only in the PM. For best results follow with Signature Moisturizer. RNMR-WU4. RMD/004. As a board-certified dermatologist with over two decades of expertise in customizing regimens for her patients, Dr. Ingleton made it her mission to create a clean, effortless, effective skincare line to address the most common skin concerns: anti-aging, blemishes, dullness, redness, and hydration. The Rose Ingleton MD line provides customizable and targeted skincare solutions to help people with all skin types achieve radiant, healthy skin with ease. Each product is infused with a blend of natural fruit extracts native to her home island of Jamaica, featuring five highly concentrated extracts plus Hyaluronic Acid to promote a youthful, more radiant complexion.