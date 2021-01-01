Sesderma Reti-Age Facial Cream Moisturizer, 1.7 Fl oz

BENEFITS: Strenghtens fragile skin texture, softens facial contours, helps to minimize the appearance of fine lines and deep wrinkles, and unveils skin's youthful radiance. Provides anti-aging, soothing and anti-inflammatory properties. Makes that the active substances enclosed in nanosomes, reach even the deepest layers of the skin. 3-RETINOL SYSTEM: Three forms of retinol - retinol, retinyl, retinaldehyde - contained in a single product, allow to achieve more spectacular results in removing wrinkles and the most importantly, don’t cause redness and irritationof the skin, even in people who previously did not use products with retinol. INDICATION: High tolerance moisturizing cream. Reduces wrinkles and increases skin firmness. COMPOSITION: Vitamins C + E, mimetic peptides, retinol, hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid, retinaldehyde, ergothioneine and TGF-β2 growth factor, pterostilbene, retynil. HOW TO USE: After cleansing, apply to the entire face, neck, and chest avoiding the eyes. For optimal resuls, use after Reti-age Serum.