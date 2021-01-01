RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Retinol Moisturizer with Broad Specutrum SPF 30, 1 oz

RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Retinol Moisturizer with Broad Specutrum SPF 30, 1 ozRoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30 provides hydrating deep wrinkle treatment while protecting your skin from harmful UV rays. This moisturizing retinol cream works throughout the day to fight signs of aging, and helps skin become softer, visibly smoother, and healthier looking. In addition to its anti-aging powers, this wrinkle cream for women also functions as a moisturizing sunscreen. UVA/UVB rays can contribute to future skin damage and premature aging, and this Broad Spectrum SPF 30 face moisturizer protects skin from both. RoC’s daily moisturizer contains our advanced pure retinol formula that has been clinically proven to be effective; it has been the subject of over 100 clinical studies over 25 years. This face moisturizer with SPF 30 also contains Vitamin E, which also helps fight the sings of aging. It’s also gentle enough to be used as a daily face sunscreen. RoC Retinol Moisturizer with SPF 30 is clinically proven to lead to smoother skin and more hydrated skin.