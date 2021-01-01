Clark's Botanicals Retinol Rescue Overnight Cream (1.7 oz.)

Refine Texture & Brighten with Clark's Botanicals Retinol Rescue Overnight Cream. Get all the breakthrough benefits of retinol without the irritation. This award-winning retinol formula lessens the appearance of sun damage, dry fine lines and large pores, while you sleep.Key Ingredients:A powerhouse trio of time-released retinol, high-potency retinol and micro- encapsulated vitamin C: help brighten the appearance of skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and reveal fresher-looking skinColloidal Oatmeal: helps soothe and calm skinRed Clover Flower Extract: helps reduce the appearance of large poresVitamin E: helps moisturize and protect against free radicalsJasmine: helps rebalance, soothe and protect skinKey Benefits:Breakthrough benefits of retinol without the irritation Brightens the appearance of skin Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Helps reduce the appearance of large pores Moisturizes and protects against free radicals Tip: Can be applied to other areas of the body with skin discoloration and signs of aging, such as the décolleté, back of hands and shoulders. For extra dry skin, follow with our deep moisture mask, for an all night moisture surge. We recommend a patch test, if your skin is particularly sensitive. Not suitable for pregnant women.Awards:Winner of 2017 Women’s Health Editor’s Choice AwardWinner of 2017 O, The Oprah Magazine Fall Beauty O-Ward