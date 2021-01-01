Create a flawless base with the jane iredale Retractable Handi Brush, a must-have makeup brush for applying pressed powders, blushers and bronzers. The versatile brush has the same attributes as The Handi Brush, with the added benefit of retractable tube packaging for on-the-go convenience. Fitted with goat hairs that have been hand-tied to form a flat-headed, long-bristled brush head, the multi-purpose tool will expertly blend powders onto skin to lend the complexion a flawless, seamless appearance. Completely portable, it's perfect for travelling and touch-ups on the move.