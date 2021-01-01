From fonus

Retractable Headset Mono Hands-Free Earphone w Mic Single Earbud Headphone Wired [3.5mm] [White] Compatible with NABI 2 - Nokia 8 - OnePlus 5T, 5.

$24.10
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Retractable Headset Mono Hands-Free Earphone w Mic Single Earbud.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com