Slim easy-to-apply retractable pencil. Waterproof formula provides all-day definition. Contour and line with ease or use as a base before applying your favorite Palladio lip color. Palladio Retractable Lip Liner- Raisin - Womens Palladio Lips Makeup - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.