Retro American Thirties Hot Rod Nostalgia Vintage Car Design T-Shirt

Classic automotive nostalgia design featuring a custom thirties style yellow hot rod car with a distressed grunge look. Cool round design with the phrase "American Hot Rods - Light ‘Em Up!" for the hot rod races, sharp colors really makes this design pop. Great for dads, grandfathers, men, women, kids and anyone who loves hot rods, classic cars and muscle cars. Makes a great design for Christmas, birthdays and Fathers day. If you love automotive nostalgia and old hot rod cars then this design is for you! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem