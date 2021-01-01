Retro Avocados Sunset. Life is Better With Avocados! T-Shirt

Retro Avocados Vintage Sunset Sunglasses holiday Design. This funny, fresh summertime Avocado lover design is guaranteed to make friends, family laugh at Mexican restaurants eating Avocados! Life is Better With Avocados! Great BBQ family feast design! Life is a vacation in the sun when eating Avocados! This retro graphic with a unique summer sunrise saying for Avocados Lovers is no-fuss, easy and simple to wear when dining on Mexican food. Do you love Avocados? This is perfect! Great for a cookout! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem