Retro Baseball Card Collector Since the 80s Premium T-Shirt

Baseball card collecting reached a fever pitch in the 80s, with new brands proliferating and youngsters ripping open more wax packs than ever before. This is the perfect apparel for anyone whose collecting habit began in the Reagan Era. Its colorful, stylish design will bring back memories of chasing after your favorite stars while chewing on (barely edible) bubble gum sticks. Buy one for yourself or as a gift for your favorite collector. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.