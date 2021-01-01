Retro Baseball Player Lover Pittsburgh Distressed Game Day Tank Top

Cool Pittsburgh heartbeat distressed baseball graphic tee make a great presents for Christmas, birthday or anniversary for fans who love the Pittsburgh, baseball and home runs. Perfect gifts for men, women, young, adult and kids who are Pittsburgh. This great tee is an awesome gifts for yourself, dad, mom, daughter, and friends from Pittsburgh city. Show your love and pride to Pittsburgh and baseball Pittsburgh. If you are the hometown of Pittsburgh and love baseball is best shirt for you. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem