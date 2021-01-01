Retro bigfoot sasquatch i hate people Eufaula Lake Fishing Tote Bag

Funny Bigfoot going fishing with the text I hate people is perfect for those who like camping, hiking, nature, mountain, and the outdoor. Ideal for those that like science fiction, UFO, urban legend, pacific northwest and fishing. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.