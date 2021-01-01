Retro BMX Bike Vintage BMX Biking T-Shirt

Great vintage distressed look for BMX bike riders who love racing over hills in the dirt or doing tricks and stunts on the half pipe. If you love jumps with bike this is perfect for kids, boys, girls who love bikes. Cycling is a great sport for everyone. Ultimate for enthusiasts BMX riders, cyclists and athletes who love extreme sport like Bicycle Motocross. Grab this BMX clothing for bike lovers who do stunts and tricks on the halfpipe in freestyle or pedal the bike in the race with jumps and steep turns. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem