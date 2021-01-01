Retro Bolognese Sunset. Life is Better With Bolognese! Tank Top

Retro Bolognese Vintage Sunset Sunglasses holiday Design. This funny, fresh summertime Bolognese lover design is guaranteed to make friends, family laugh at Italian restaurants eating Bolognese! Life is Better With Bolognese! Great BBQ family feast design! Life is a vacation in the sun when eating Bolognese! This retro graphic with a unique summer sunrise saying for Bolognese Lovers is no-fuss, easy and simple to wear when dining on Italian food. Do you love Bolognese? This is perfect! Great for a cookout! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem