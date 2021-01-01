Retro Brooklyn Baseball Diamond T-Shirt

Are you a baseball diehard from the Borough of Brooklyn? Do you long for the old days when a trip to the ballpark involved dodging trolleys? No one will doubt your commitment to Brooklyn baseball when you're wearing this sporty apparel. The simple distressed design is both stylish and retro. You'll look great when playing catch or watching the big game at home. So buy one for yourself or as a gift for the Brooklyn baseball fan in your life. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem