Are you a Grandmaster (GM) or want to be one? A silly gift for that person that is a bit crazy about chess club. Makes for a last-minute birthday gift idea for mom, dad, son, daughter, boyfriend, girlfriend, grandpa, grandma, uncle, or aunt. A cute sarcastic gift for a chess player who loves a cool fun chess present. Makes for a great ice breaker for Mother's Day, Father's Day, Christmas, or any holiday. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem