Retro Clemson SC 80's Grunge Vintage Tote Bag

Cool vintage grunge distressed retro graphic design that says CLEMSON. Great for Clemson girls, women, and men who love orange and purple graphics. Whether you live in Clemson, South Carolina or visiting students, friends or family this is a cute graphic design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.