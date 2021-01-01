From vintage hometown pride city and state designs

Retro College-Style The Bronx, New York 1639 Distressed T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Do you or does anyone you know live in or love The Bronx, NY? This is the gift! Original "THE BRONX 1639 NEW YORK" retro style uses old school, college-style design for vintage cool. Great gift for fans or residents of The Bronx, NY! The Bronx, New York, was founded in the year 1639. A college typeface for a university-look make this "THE BRONX 1639 NEW YORK" great for people who live in The Bronx. Show hometown pride with this original design distressed graphic! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com