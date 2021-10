Funny black pride design for women, men, mom, dad, black women, melanin, african american, black queen, or anyone who is of proud of their melanin skin, beauty and afro hair Make a statement on Black History Day celebration with these inspirational black history month advocacy civil rights design to wear with pin to support melanin movement, ancestors, hero, leaders who fought against slavery in 1865 in Texas and USA. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem