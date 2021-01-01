Retro Martinis Sunset. Life is Better With Martinis! T-Shirt

Retro Martinis Vintage Sunset / Sunglasses holiday Design. This funny & fresh summertime Martini lovers design is guaranteed to make friends / colleagues laugh at the beach bar drinking Martinis with friends! Life is Better With Martinis! Life is a vacation in the sun when drinking Martinis! This retro graphic with a funny, unique summer sunrise saying for Martini Lovers is no-fuss, easy and simple to wear when drinking Martinis. Do you love Martinis? This is perfect! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem