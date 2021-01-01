Retro Modern California Hippie Van Cool Beach Surf graphic Tote Bag

Fun Retro Modern 60s 70s 80s 90s 00s surf style gift design for men, women, and children. Before hitting the waves, throw this bad boy into your van and look cool when wearing it after a hard day surfing! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.