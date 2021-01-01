Mizuno Retro Performance Over-the-Calf Socks, Small, Red

From practice to play, the Mizuno® Retro Performance Over-the-Calf Socks have got you covered. All of the great features of the performance socks with a bold retro look, these will surely be a hit on game day. The arch support and padded foot bed adds stability and comfort, while the ventilation keeps your feet dry and cool eliminating any unwanted distractions. Fit Over-the-calf socks Design Retro stripe pattern adds a bold and unique look Arch support for ultimate stability Padded foot bed adds an extra layer of comfort Gripper top keeps socks up all day long Engineered ventilation to keep your feet cool and dry Specs Performance socks made for sports