Retro Rock Climbing Mountaineer - Vintage Climber Tote Bag

Climber and Rock Climbing lover who enjoy exploring new free climbing routes are digging the thrill of using carabiner in the mountains. Belay and chill. Makes a great retro vintage surprise for a mountaineer who climbs like no one else. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.