Ella Moss Retro Short With Cuff Hem

98% Cotton, 2% Elastane Jordan Machine Wash Color primrose is light blue wash with slight fading effect, Made in a nice stretch denim fabric Retro short with cuffed hemline, zipper fly and high waist. This cut styled short is made with some stretch to helps you look your best from any angle. Can be easily dressed up or down for family outings, vacation, get together with friends or date nights. Pair's great with fashion tops to basic tee shirts and any footwear from sandals to sneakers giving you the flexibility you need in a wardrobe. This short has a 4 inch inseam and 25 inch leg opening Ella Moss is a purist denim brand inspired by art, culture and travel; celebrating and embracing life's experience.