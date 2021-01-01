Retro Silhouette Gymnastics Birthday Gymnasts Handstand Cute Tote Bag

These sports themed clothing for women are super cool. Featuring a sports silhouette of a woman in a retro styled design graphic. They are trendy, unique, cool and cute. Perfect for birthdays, Christmas or everyday wear. In pink and purple designs These sporting gifts for women are cool. If you like retro items for your daughter or niece you will love these apparel, clothing and accessories. These are inspirational, motivational & colorful. You will stand out at the match wearing this. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.