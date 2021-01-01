Retro Skateboarding Womens Girls Skater girl Skating Cool T-Shirt

These sports themed clothing for women are super cool. Featuring a sports silhouette of a woman in a retro styled design graphic. They are trendy, unique, cool and cute. Perfect for birthdays, Christmas or everyday wear. In pink and purple designs These sporting gifts for women are cool. If you like retro items for your daughter or niece you will love these apparel, clothing and accessories. These are inspirational, motivational & colorful. You will stand out at the match wearing this. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem