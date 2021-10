Interested in Iceland travel? Bring back sightseeing memories with this Reykjavik vacation holiday design. Makes a great Icelandic holiday souvenir memento. Look good as you climb glaciers, hiking to waterfalls or a volcano, camping under the Northern Lights or whale watching. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.