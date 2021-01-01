Retro The Flatwoods Monster - Original WV Cryptid Artwork Premium T-Shirt

If you or someone you know loves the green Flatwoods Monster from WV, then this unique retro text The Flatwoods Monster figure forest design is for you! Show off your passion for the unknown creatures, cryptozoology and sightings research. Makes a great present for men and women who love North American folklore, alien ufo abductions and legendary creatures, or perfect for conventions and festivals. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.