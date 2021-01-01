Retro vintage 43 Years Old Awesome Since 1978 43rd Birthday T-Shirt

Perfect Gift Idea for him, her, women, men, husband, wife, grandma, grandpa, mom, dad, daughter, son, brother, sister, friend, boyfriend, girlfriend, male/female colleague, coworkers, employees, boss to celebrate 43rd year birthday / 43rd anniversary. Born in 1978 Birthday 43rd Birthday present for men and women, awesome since 1978, Best of 1978, 1978 birthday gifts, classic 1978. Gift idea for a 43 year-old for men, women with funny " mom & dad got lucky". Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem