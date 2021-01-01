From vintage distressed national parks badge designs

Retro Vintage Acadia National Park Gift Premium T-Shirt

$18.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Great souvenir and gift idea for an Acadia National Park vacation, and for those that love mountains, hiking, outdoor adventure. Awesome vintage retro style distressed illustration featuring a National Park patch/badge and mountain design. This Retro Vintage Acadia National Park Illustration is a great gift and vacation travel souvenir for those visiting our National Parks. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com