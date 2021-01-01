Retro Vintage Acadia National Park Gift Premium T-Shirt

Great souvenir and gift idea for an Acadia National Park vacation, and for those that love mountains, hiking, outdoor adventure. Awesome vintage retro style distressed illustration featuring a National Park patch/badge and mountain design. This Retro Vintage Acadia National Park Illustration is a great gift and vacation travel souvenir for those visiting our National Parks. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.