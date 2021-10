Hamsa hand of Fatima eye symbol decorated with summer colours of the sea and the sun. Are you looking for a gift idea for a mindfulness, Buddha and Buddhism lover? Then you should take this beautiful chamsa yoga design Perfect as a gift idea with spiritual hamsa motif for those who like to meditate and attract an oriental meditative design. Ideal gift for people who practice yoga and mindfulness. regularly and daily. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem