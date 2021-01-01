Retro Vintage Minnesota Minneapolis Cityscape Football T-Shirt

Featuring a cool Minnesota skyline on a football, this makes a great Christmas, Birthday or anniversary present for fans who love the city, football and touchdowns. Represent your town in the best Minnesota is home design! Vintage Distressed downtown Minnesota cityscape football graphic is a perfect gift for a dad, mom, men, women or kids from Minneapolis. Show home grown roots and pride in area code 612 wearing this graphic of your favorite city in the USA. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem