Retrof te Retrofete Lia Denim Jumpsuit

This chinched-waist jumpsuit, complete with puff sleeves, front buttons and chest pockets, is ready to elevate your wardrobe for a night out. Raw roundneck Short puff sleeves Button front placket Chest buttoned flap pockets Belt loops with self-tie belt Zip fly with button closure Side slash pockets Back welt pockets Elasticized cuffs 98% cotton, 2% elastane Machine wash Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 57.5" from shoulder to hem Rise, about 12.25" Inseam, about 29" Model is 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Dress Collections - Contemporary Evening > Retrof te > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Retrof te. Color: Light Blue Jay. Size: XS.