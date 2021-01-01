Retrowave Pastel Goth Cat 80s Synthwave Retro Heavy Metal Tote Bag

Heavy metal synthwave sunset design for satanic rock worshipers and metal band members who have black humor who like vaporwave aesthetic. Rocker design with a otaku kawaii cat in heaven in front of a pastel goth sunset and metal saying for boys and girls. Sarcastic 1980s clothing for the next rock and gothic festival. Vintage 90s metal cat design for men, toddler and women who love pastel goth rocker chick clothes for women for halloween, rehearsal rooms or concerts by your favorite punk rockband. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.