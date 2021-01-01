Rett Syndrome Awareness Brain Disease Related Sunflower Ribb Tote Bag

Great design related to Rett Syndrome support, Rett Syndrome Brain Disease, Rett Syndrome Cousin, Rett Syndrome Sister, Rett Syndrome Mother, Brain Disease awareness, Sunflower disorder, Rett Syndrome family member, Rett Syndrome brother, Rett Syndrome For a Rett Syndrome wife, Rett Syndrome husband, Rett Syndrome cousin, Rett Syndrome niece, Rett Syndrome nephew, Rett Syndrome boy, or Rett Syndrome girl. Celebrate Rett Syndrome Awareness Month 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.