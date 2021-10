Kick back with a comfortable classic look in the Quiksilver Return To The Moon Long Sleeve Tee. It has soft fabric and is extremely comfortable, making it durable for all-day wear. Ribbed cuffs long sleeve crewneck with a straight hemline. Printed graphic at chest, back and sleeves. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.