Oakley Rev Up Prizm Sunglasses, blue

Fit Standard fit sunglasses Technology Prizm™ lenses enhance color, contrast and detail for an optimized experience Plutonite™ lens material offers top UV protection filtering 100% of all UVA, UVB, and UVC rays and harmful blue light up to 400nm High Definition Optics™ for crystal clear vision and impact resistance Oakley™ Advancer™ technology is designed to instantly open airflow to combat fogging and overheating Design Square frame Unobtainium™ nose pads increase grip with perspiration for a no-slip grip Durability and all-day comfort of lightweight, stress-resistant O Matter™ frame material Additional Details Includes Microclear™ bag for cleaning and storage Soft carrying case included