Rawlings 11.75'' REV1X Series Glove 2022, Men's, Black/Grey

REV1X SERIES FEATURES: Digital Light Synthesis™ Technology : Helps form a perfect 3D shape, thinner-yet-sturdier padding, and a sleek profile that won’t break down over time Optimized Lattice Structure : Provides players with variable stiffness in the thumb and pinky, significantly reducing the weight without sacrificing protection or durability Lace-Less Web Design : Eliminates top-of-the-web lacing, giving you improved field ability Adaptive Fit System : Covers a wider range of wrist sizes for a snug, tailored fit Heart of the Hide® Palm Leather Padding : Recognized for its quality and authenticity Advanced Manufacturing & Materials : Ensures immediate and consistent performance that doesn’t wear out