Springy and sprightly, this versatile running shoe takes you from conquering the miles to kicking back after your runs without missing a step. It sits on responsive BioMoGo DNA cushioning and an arrow-point tread that propel you effortlessly forward at any speed. Energy return: transforms every heel strike into responsive, explosive forward movement Lace-up style Fit Knit upper provides a custom, comfortable fit as your foot moves and expands