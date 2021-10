Hoorsenbuhs Revere Ring in Yellow Gold, Size 7: Made to order. Ready to ship in 2-3 business days. Crafted from 18-karat yellow gold, this impactful ring takes the shape of two curved anchors joining together at the base of your knuckle; a nod to the 16th-century Dutch trading ship for which Hoorsenbuhs is named after. We like it best worn solo (though it works great as part of a more elaborate jewelry situation).18kt yellow gold Made in USA.