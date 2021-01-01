Reverse French Terry Sweatshirt in Tuscan Terracotta

These new midweight sweats have the furry side out on the sleeves to create the same ruggedly handsome effect as wearing your sweatshirt inside-out. They're made on old-fashioned flat-lock machines for quality construction at a family-owned factory outside of Toronto, Canada. Design details include ribbed cuffs and waistband, raglan sleeve, and a dorito (the V-shaped detail) at the front neck. This detail once was cutting edge technology allowing the wearer to pull over a helmet easier and to wick away sweat from the wearer's neck. There is a matching pair of Reverse Warm Up Shorts.100% Cotton; Furry side out on the sleeves; Manufactured at WS & Co.; Made in Canada; Wash Cold;