Velvet by Graham & Spencer Reversible Albany Lux Sherpa Jacket in Brown. - size L (also in XS, S, M) Velvet by Graham & Spencer Reversible Albany Lux Sherpa Jacket in Brown. - size L (also in XS, S, M) 100% poly. Made in China. Machine wash. Front snap button closure. Side seam pockets. Reversible styling. Faux suede and faux fur teddy fabric. Midweight. VELVET-WO382. ALBANY03. Velvet designers Jenny Graham and Toni Spencer expertly fuse soft, sumptuous fabrics with modern feminine fits, resulting in a timeless contemporary collection that women covet each season. From your treasured weekend tee to your cozy cashmere cover-up, Velvet is a chic staple for your everyday life.