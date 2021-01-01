Burberry Reversible Giant Check To Solid Cashmere Scarf

A Scottish-made scarf in double-faced cashmere, reversing from signature check to a solid color. The fabric is washed in local spring water and carefully brushed with teasels for a super-soft finish. Fringe trim Cashmere Dry clean Made in Scotland SIZE 19.5"W x 82.5"L ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1856 by 21-year-old Thomas Burberry, the brand set out with a mission to stylishly protect against British weatherand Burberry's iconic trench coat was born. In the 1920s, its renowned check pattern was introduced as the coat's lining. The heritage brand now offers handbags, beauty and kids ready-to-wear, and under Creative Director Riccardo Tisci, the brand continues to evolve and create timelessly classic pieces. Soft Accessories - Burberry Soft Accessorie > Burberry > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Burberry. Color: Black.