Reversible Printed Face Mask

When it comes to playing it safe, we’ve got you covered. Tailor-made for an extraordinary touch, our reversible masks are easy on the eye and are a stylish way to put your health first. MASKS comes with a reversible floral and leaf print on each side. Just don't forget to wash in-between wears. Reversible (please wash between wears), Elasticated ear loops, Made from surplus cottons from previous collections, Please note this is not a medical device, Ted Baker makes no claims about the health benefits of using this masks. In the interest of your own health and safety, we recommend that you continue to follow official government guidelines., For hygiene reasons, this product is non-returnable.