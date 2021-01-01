Terez Reversible Python-Print Tall Band Leggings

In a stunning, photo-realistic python print, these mid-rise, form-fitting capri leggings feature a tall band and compression fit at the waist. Tall waistband Pull-on style Reversible design Polyester/spandex Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Band height, about 3" Rise, about 9" Inseam, about 26.25" Model measurements: 5'10" tall, 32" bust, 24" waist, 35" hips Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Casual Separates > Terez > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Terez. Color: Pink Python. Size: Large.